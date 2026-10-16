International Education Show attracts over 30,000 visitors

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah has concluded the 22nd edition of the International Education Show, which attracted more than 30,000 visitors, including students and parents.

The exhibition brought together educational and academic institutions representing more than 20 study destinations worldwide, showcasing a wide range of academic programmes, university courses and higher education opportunities, alongside scholarships and admission requirements.

The event provided visitors with an opportunity to explore diverse educational pathways, compare available options and identify programmes that best align with students’ interests, academic aspirations and future career goals.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “The strong turnout at the International Education Show reflects the position it has established as a platform connecting educational and academic institutions with students and parents, while providing an opportunity to explore higher education options and engage directly with university representatives from various study destinations."

The International Education Show is among the specialised events hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing educational institutions together under one roof to showcase their academic programmes and disciplines.