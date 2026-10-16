MoFA receives consular credentials from Consul General of Republic of Türkiye

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office, received the consular credentials from Selcuk Ozcan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry’s office in Dubai, Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in his new duties.

He also commended the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries across various areas of mutual interest.