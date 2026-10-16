UAE President, VPs congratulate Pope Leo XIV on successful surgery

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Head of the Catholic Church, on the success of his surgery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of congratulations to Pope Leo XIV.