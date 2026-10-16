Department of Government Enablement announces establishment of TAMM Global company to expand TAMM platform’s global reach

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has announced the establishment of Abu Dhabi Digital Services Company TAMM Global.

This step aligns with the emirate’s strategic vision to bring Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered unified government services platform TAMM to the world and continue its efforts to develop the digital services ecosystem and expand its use across various sectors both locally and globally.

Under its founding law, TAMM Global aims to develop, manage and deliver an integrated ecosystem of digital services, including digital government services, by owning and operating specialised digital services platforms and developing their capabilities and infrastructure; managing, operating and developing TAMM; and owning the intellectual property rights associated with these platforms’ activities.

The company will conduct studies and research related to the development of the digital services sector, implement training and qualification programmes for Emirati talent, and build strategic partnerships supporting the development of these services and enhancing their efficiency and sustainability.

TAMM Global will also invest in sector opportunities within the UAE and abroad, supporting plans to expand the company’s operations and develop its integrated service ecosystem.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: “TAMM was created in Abu Dhabi to improve the quality of life of our community. Today, it serves millions of users and has become an integral part of how people and businesses interact with government. Through the announcement of TAMM Global’s establishment, we are building on that success by making capabilities developed and proven effective and efficient in Abu Dhabi available to governments seeking to deliver better outcomes for their people.”

The launch of TAMM Global marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the world’s first AI-native government. It reflects growing international demand for proven technologies that can accelerate digital transformation while protecting sovereignty and public trust and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The establishment of TAMM Global also demonstrates how innovation and intellectual property developed in Abu Dhabi can create new prospects and investment opportunities globally.

The company’s establishment builds on TAMM’s achievements in advancing digital transformation. Since launching in 2005, the platform has evolved to bring together more than 1,200 public and private sector services through a unified digital gateway, enabling citizens, residents, visitors and investors in Abu Dhabi to complete transactions without having to visit entities’ and institutions’ offices or websites.

The platform also reduces effort and saves time for individuals and organisations, saving each user approximately nine visits to government service centres per year – equivalent to an estimated 12 hours annually for every person or business. TAMM currently achieves a customer satisfaction score of 94.5 per cent, up from 78 per cent in 2022, before AI was integrated into the app. It has also cut the cost of providing services by 30 per cent.

The establishment of TAMM Global represents a strategic step towards expanding digital solutions and services, reinforcing public-private sector cooperation, and developing partnerships and investments in the digital services sector. It supports Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation efforts, while contributing to bringing its expertise and advanced technological solutions to global markets.

Through TAMM Global, governments will gain access to the technology, operating models, and implementation and technical expertise behind TAMM. The platform includes a wide range of pre-built government services, service journeys and digital capabilities that can be adapted to local laws, regulatory frameworks and operating requirements, enabling governments worldwide to use and deploy them faster and with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The company will license the platform architecture and apply the implementation methodologies and expertise that enabled Abu Dhabi to build and operate TAMM at scale.

Through combining advanced capabilities with proven implementation methods and operating practices refined through millions of real-world user interactions, TAMM Global can help governments accelerate platform deployment without having to undertake every stage of establishment and development.

As an independent private-sector company, TAMM Global will be able to partner directly with governments, organisations and institutions worldwide.

TAMM’s innovation and impact have earned widespread international recognition. In 2025, it was named the world’s best e-Government initiative at the UN-backed World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes. In 2026, it won the Government category across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards.