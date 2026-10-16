Burjeel introduces radiopharmaceutical therapy for metastatic tumours

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute has introduced therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals treatment for patients with certain types of tumours, reinforcing precision medicine and advanced molecular oncology services in the UAE as part of the institute’s ongoing efforts to provide the latest evidence-based cancer therapies in line with international standards, supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for advanced healthcare.

The treatment works by precisely targeting tumour cells through specific receptors expressed on their surface, allowing radioactive therapies to be delivered directly to the tumours while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

The availability of this treatment is supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), as part of its unwavering commitment to expediting access to high-impact innovative treatments that improve health outcomes, and marks an important advancement in cancer care through the expansion and use of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, which allows personalised treatment plans based on the biological characteristics of each tumour.

The therapy is delivered at the Nuclear Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and supported by a highly specialised multidisciplinary team that includes nuclear medicine physicians, medical oncologists, medical physicists, nuclear medicine technologists, and radiation safety experts, ensuring the highest standards of quality and patient safety.

Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said: “The introduction of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals represents an important milestone in the institute’s strategy to expand advanced cancer care services. The institute continues to invest in innovative technologies and highly specialised treatments in alignment with the UAE’s vision to enhance healthcare quality and provide patients with access to the most advanced therapies within the country”.

He added: “Offering such cutting-edge treatments reflects the institute’s commitment to building a comprehensive oncology care model based on innovation, multidisciplinary collaboration, and improved patient outcomes."

Dr Ibrahim Abu Gheida, Medical Director of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said: “The introduction of the treatment further strengthens the institute’s capabilities in nuclear medicine and targeted molecular oncology. This type of therapy requires advanced infrastructure and a highly experienced specialised team to ensure optimal clinical outcomes while maintaining the highest safety standards, adding that the institute continues to develop advanced treatment programmes based on the latest scientific evidence in cancer care”.

Dr Firuz Ibrahim, Head of Nuclear Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said: “The availability of this advanced therapy at Burjeel Cancer Institute allows patients to receive world-class treatment within the UAE. The goal is to provide comprehensive, patient-centred care supported by the latest global medical technologies”.

Dr Goncalo Ferreira, Consultant in Nuclear Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said: “The introduction of the treatment marks a significant step forward in the development of nuclear medicine services, reflecting the advanced expertise of the clinical team in delivering highly precise molecular therapies in accordance with international standards."

The launch of this advanced therapy reflects Burjeel Cancer Institute’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s national healthcare priorities and strengthening its role as a regional centre of excellence in advanced, specialised medical care capable of managing complex oncological cases according to the highest international standards.