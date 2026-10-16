Ministry of Family to showcase empowerment initiatives at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family is participating in the 8th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo, taking place from 19 to 21 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the exhibition provides a platform for the Ministry to strengthen direct engagement with People of Determination and their families, gain a deeper understanding of their needs and aspirations, and raise awareness of the vital role of family members in supporting and empowering People of Determination, contributing to an enhanced quality of life.

The Ministry’s participation in this internationally renowned exhibition underscores the UAE’s commitment to upholding the rights of People of Determination and enabling their meaningful participation in society, in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

It also highlights the Ministry of Family’s ongoing efforts to develop policies and services for people with disabilities in collaboration with government entities and specialised institutions. The Ministry leverages expertise and practical experience to set priorities and expand partnerships that promote equal opportunities and enhance access to education, rehabilitation and employment, thereby reinforcing the role of People of Determination in the UAE’s national development.

The Ministry’s participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026 holds particular strategic significance during the ‘Year of Family’, reaffirming the family’s pivotal role as a key partner in empowering People of Determination, from early identification and intervention to rehabilitation and independence.

It also emphasises the need to strengthen the capabilities of parents and caregivers and ensure continued access to the support required to maintain a nurturing family environment, reinforce social cohesion, and give People of Determination greater opportunities to realise their potential and achieve their ambitions.

The Ministry of Family will showcase an integrated portfolio of innovative projects and initiatives demonstrating how smart technologies can improve the early detection of developmental disorders, enabling timely intervention and more effective support for children and their families.

The portfolio will also feature an autism screening initiative developed in cooperation with Emirates Health Services (EHS), in addition to interactive experiences that deepen understanding of the challenges faced by people with hearing disabilities. These efforts reflect the Ministry’s commitment to cross-sector collaboration in delivering innovative services that respond to service users’ needs and expectations.

The Ministry’s participation also focuses on developing the creative and practical skills of People of Determination, showcasing their talents and capabilities and highlighting the pathways to vocational rehabilitation and labour market readiness. Through activities that simulate workplace environments and help participants identify their professional skills and competencies, the Ministry aims to foster self-confidence and independence while facilitating the transition from rehabilitation to employment, productive engagement and active contribution to national development.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family, stated that the Ministry’s participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026 embodies the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has firmly established the principle of ‘people first’ and positioned the rights and meaningful participation of People of Determination among the country’s national priorities.

She noted that the Ministry aims to raise awareness of the essential role of families in supporting and empowering People of Determination. She highlighted the importance of international platforms in facilitating direct engagement with people with disabilities and specialised institutions representing diverse cultural and professional backgrounds.

“Such engagement facilitates the exchange of expertise and the development of solutions to advance national policies for People of Determination, align priorities and strengthen coordination among stakeholders. It also enables the use of data and practical, real-life experiences to inform programme design and ensure more effective resource allocation,” H.E. Tahlak said.

She added: “We are committed to integrating the needs of People of Determination and their families into all stages of policy-making and initiative development, translating their priorities into more accessible services and broader opportunities for rehabilitation and employment. This will help deliver a tangible impact on their daily lives, strengthen their ability to make decisions and pursue their personal and professional ambitions, and enhance their quality of life.”

Tahlak further noted: “The Ministry is stepping up efforts to foster closer collaboration among government entities, the private sector, and academic and specialised institutions, while leveraging expertise and innovation to develop rehabilitation and employment pathways that support the independence of People of Determination and expand their participation in the labour market. Through AccessAbilities Expo, we look forward to building high-impact partnerships that turn shared priorities into practical initiatives delivering sustainable outcomes for People of Determination and their families.”

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 300 exhibitors from 50 countries and over 18,000 visitors from more than 70 countries. The Ministry of Family encourages People of Determination, their families, caregivers and members of the wider community to visit its pavilion to explore its programmes and engage with its interactive activities and experiences.