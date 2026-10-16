SCCI showcases its integrated business ecosystem to foster company growth at Sharjah Investment Forum 2026

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) participated in the ninth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 (SIF 2026), held from 14 to 15 October under the theme ‘Building Adaptive Economies’.

Organised by Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 attracted more than 10,000 participants and elite business visitors from over 60 countries and featured more than 80 speakers, including ministers, policymakers, investors, global business leaders and industry experts.

As a strategic partner of SIF 2026, the Sharjah Chamber presented a dedicated platform featuring its key institutions, including the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) and the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC). The platform showcased their services and efforts to support the private sector, boost companies’ competitiveness and facilitate their expansion into international markets.

The Sharjah Chamber also highlighted its efforts to foster economic partnerships and attract investment through trade missions, business forums and initiatives that create new opportunities for collaboration between business communities.

On the sidelines of the forum, SCCI held a series of meetings and business engagements with representatives of economic entities, investors and business leaders in attendance. Discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment cooperation, exploring partnership opportunities between companies and sharing insights into emerging opportunities across regional and international markets. These efforts aim to support business growth and expand companies’ reach in overseas markets.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, highlighted Sharjah’s continued efforts to consolidate its position as a regional and international investment destination. He attributed this position to the diversity of the emirate’s economy, the integration of its key sectors and the range of promising investment opportunities it offers.

He noted that Sharjah’s growing investment appeal reflects its robust economic fundamentals and business-friendly environment, alongside its capacity to attract strategic projects that drive economic expansion and create new opportunities for businesses to grow and strengthen their market presence.

The Sharjah Chamber also took part in a panel discussion entitled “Beyond Ease of Doing Business: Building Economies Where Businesses Grow”, featuring Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, alongside representatives of institutions involved in the business ecosystem.

The discussion explored the key requirements for creating an integrated economic environment that enables companies to scale, innovate and expand, emphasising that competitiveness depends not only on facilitating market entry but also on providing the conditions for sustained success and long-term growth.

Al Shamsi showcased Sharjah’s competitive economic advantages and the investment opportunities available across its diverse sectors, supported by a diversified economic base and a well-integrated business support ecosystem. He noted that the success of established investments and the continued expansion of companies in Sharjah demonstrate confidence in the emirate’s business environment and its capacity to foster sustainable growth.

He also highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s role in strengthening this ecosystem and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as an attractive investment destination through strategic initiatives and economic partnerships, as well as business forums and trade missions. These efforts help expand engagement with international markets while supporting business growth and competitiveness.