Bait Al Sha’r showcases Emirati Bedouin heritage at El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco

EL JADID, Morocco, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bait Al Sha’r, the traditional Bedouin tent presented by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority at the UAE Pavilion during the 17th El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco, has been attracting considerable visitor interest, offering an immersive heritage experience that brings the traditions of Emirati desert life to the forefront.

This authentic representation of traditional Emirati life reflects the customs and values shaped by the desert environment and passed down through generations. Traditional furnishings and artefacts offer a glimpse into the simplicity of life in the past, while a majlis adorned with woven textiles, Arabic coffee utensils and other traditional household items captures the warmth and generosity of Emirati hospitality.

Visitors have shown keen interest in the majlis and its traditional hospitality items, gaining insight into the warmth and generosity that characterize Emirati society. They have also discovered the central role of Bait Al Sha’r in Bedouin life, serving not only as a dwelling but also as a place for gatherings, conversation and the strengthening of social bonds.

Interactive Gahwa workshops introduce visitors to the traditions of preparing and serving Arabic coffee, from the utensils used to the customs and etiquette of welcoming guests. Incense and traditional perfumes further enrich the experience, highlighting their importance in Emirati hospitality while allowing visitors to discover different types of incense and their traditional uses.

The experience reflects the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority’s commitment to promoting Emirati heritage and enhancing cultural exchange, while further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Bait Al Sha’r is featured among several heritage attractions at the annual equestrian event, showcased as part of the UAE’s participation, jointly organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The programme also features traditional folk arts, handicrafts and cultural activities that bring together the rich heritage of Arabian horses, equestrian traditions and Emirati culture.