Dubai Community Contributions Establishment mobilises over AED100 million for 115 Dubai community initiatives

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Community Contributions Establishment (Jood) mobilised, from January through September 2026, more than AED100 million in community contributions, supporting over 115 initiatives in collaboration with more than 25 partners.

These results reflect the Foundation’s role in directing contributions towards social priorities and needs, while enhancing their impact on the quality of life of community members.The supported initiatives covered several priority social areas, including family support, empowerment, education and healthcare, as well as support for senior citizens and People of Determination.

These efforts reinforce the role of community contributions as an effective means of addressing Dubai’s social priorities and translating resources and partnerships into tangible, sustainable outcomes.Among the key initiatives supported by Jood were the “Back to School” initiative, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, and initiatives supporting patients with congenital heart disease, in collaboration with the UAE Congenital Heart Association.Jood also contributed to a number of community events and initiatives, reflecting the diversity of its contributions and their responsiveness to a range of social priorities.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Jood, affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen an integrated model of community participation, built on the complementary roles of individuals, institutions and the private sector in supporting social priorities and achieving a sustainable impact on the quality of life of community members. This approach supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

She said: “At Jood, we view community contributions as an active partnership in social development. Their value is measured not only by the amount contributed, but also by the tangible and lasting impact they create in people’s lives. We are committed to directing contributions efficiently towards the priorities and needs where they can make the greatest difference, while expanding opportunities for participation and partnership. This helps strengthen social cohesion and foster a culture of giving and participation in Dubai’s development journey.”These results were reviewed during the third meeting of Jood’s Board of Trustees for 2026, which discussed the Foundation’s strategic direction for the next phase. Key topics included the development of the community contributions ecosystem, the five-year strategic plan, the enhancement of digital channels, and the strengthening of partnerships to improve the efficiency of directing resources towards social priorities.As part of its efforts to facilitate community participation, Jood’s digital platform recorded more than 20,000 users since its launch, reflecting the growing use of digital channels and the increased accessibility of community participation and contributions.

Marwan bin Hashem, CEO of Jood, said the next phase will focus on strengthening the Foundation’s ability to align contributions with priority social needs, developing an integrated system for assessing cases and needs, and connecting technological systems with partners to enhance coordination and accelerate responses.Bin Hashem said: “We are working to direct contributions towards priority projects and solutions and translate them into sustainable social impact. This will be achieved by strengthening integration with partners and developing institutional and technological capabilities, thereby improving the efficiency of responses to social needs and enhancing the value of contributions in serving Dubai’s community.

Jood continues to develop the community contributions ecosystem, encouraging individuals, institutions and the private sector to participate in addressing social priorities and helping transform the culture of giving into sustainable developmental impact that benefits the community and enhances the quality of life of its members.