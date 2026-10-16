Dubai Municipality, Emaar Malls strengthen cooperation to expand commercial offering, investment opportunities across public spaces

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its continued efforts to engage the private sector in enhancing public spaces and creating new investment opportunities across the city, Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with Emaar Malls Management LLC to explore opportunities for future commercial offerings, community and lifestyle destinations across Dubai.

The collaboration supports Dubai Municipality’s wider approach to activating public spaces through private-sector expertise and investment, creating opportunities for businesses and investors while expanding the range of services and experiences available to residents and visitors.

The Memorandum of Collaboration was signed on behalf of Dubai Municipality by Eng. Bader Ahmed Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency, and on behalf of Emaar Malls Management LLC by Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, Executive Director at Emaar Properties.

Under the memorandum, Dubai Municipality and Emaar Malls will exchange information on suitable and available locations that could be considered for future commercial offerings, community and lifestyle uses. The framework will also support the assessment of potential development opportunities and enable both entities to exchange expertise and best practices in commercial and destination development.

The collaboration also builds on Emaar’s extensive expertise in developing integrated commercial, leisure, and urban destinations, as well as its proven track record in delivering exceptional destinations that have enhanced Dubai’s appeal and reinforced its position on the global map of leading destinations. Importantly, it forms part of a broader effort by Dubai Municipality to unlock new commercial offerings and investment opportunities across public spaces for the wider market, creating pathways for greater private-sector participation while enhancing the commercial potential, accessibility and experience of municipal destinations.

The memorandum also supports Dubai’s continued development as a global destination for commerce, investment and urban experiences by creating opportunities to introduce new services and concepts that respond to the evolving needs of communities and visitors.

Eng. Bader Ahmed Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen private-sector participation in the development and activation of public facilities, creating opportunities that enhance the city’s urban offering while generating wider economic and investment value.”

He added: “Our collaboration with Emaar Malls provides a framework to identify suitable opportunities and draw on private-sector expertise in retail and destination development. More broadly, this approach will help us unlock additional retail and investment opportunities across Dubai’s public spaces for businesses and investors, while introducing services and experiences that respond to the needs of residents and visitors and contribute to the continued vitality of these destinations.”

Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, Executive Director at Emaar Properties, said: “Successful destinations understand people’s needs and offer experiences that give them reasons to return. Through our collaboration with Dubai Municipality, we look forward to drawing on Emaar’s expertise in retail and leisure destinations to explore opportunities that enrich public spaces and broaden the services and activities they offer. This is an opportunity to introduce concepts that respect the character of each location, strengthen its connection with residents and visitors, and create lasting value for the city and its communities.”

Beyond individual development opportunities, the collaboration creates a channel for Dubai Municipality and Emaar Malls to share market insight, explore new concepts and assess how retail and commercial activity can add greater value to public destinations. This approach supports the Municipality’s wider objective of creating active, attractive and economically sustainable public spaces while opening further opportunities for private-sector participation and investment across Dubai.