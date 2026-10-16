EFG Hermes UAE expands brokerage services on ADX with market making, liquidity provision

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- EFG Hermes UAE LLC (EFG Hermes UAE), a licensed financial entity by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in the United Arab Emirates, a unit of EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today the official launch of its Market Making and Liquidity Provision services on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The new services are designed to support liquidity, deepen market activity, and enhance trading efficiency. Through market making and liquidity provision, EFG Hermes UAE will place buy and sell orders in selected ADX-listed securities, in line with exchange rules and regulatory requirements. This helps improve the availability of prices in the market and makes it easier for investors to trade.

Market making is an important part of a well-functioning capital market. A market maker helps provide continuous buying and selling interest in a security. This can reduce the bid-ask spread between the price at which investors are willing to buy and the price at which others are willing to sell. A narrower bid-ask spread can lower trading costs for investors and support more transparent pricing.

Liquidity provision also supports listed companies by helping their shares trade more regularly after listing. For companies, better liquidity can improve visibility among investors and make their shares more accessible to a wider base of local, regional, and international institutions. For investors, a more liquid market can provide greater confidence when entering or exiting positions.

The launch reflects EFG Hermes UAE’s continued commitment to developing brokerage services in the UAE and across the wider MENA region. In addition to its established role in brokerage, research, execution, and investment banking, EFG Hermes will now provide ADX-listed companies and investors with additional post-listing market support.

The service comes as Abu Dhabi’s capital market continues to grow, supported by new listings, increased investor participation, and rising interest from international institutions. By expanding its services on ADX, EFG Hermes UAE aims to support the continued development of the UAE’s capital markets and contribute to a more active and accessible trading environment.

Saker Asllan, Chief Exchange Operations Officer of ADX, commented: “We welcome EFG Hermes UAE to ADX’s market maker network. Market makers play an important role in supporting liquidity, improving trading activity, and helping investors access listed securities more efficiently. We look forward to EFG Hermes active support in deepening the ADX market and enabling more investors to achieve their investment ambitions and goals.”

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented: “The launch of market making and liquidity provision services on ADX is an important step in expanding our brokerage offering in the UAE and supporting one of the region’s most dynamic and well-established capital markets. Through these services, we aim to help strengthen trading activity, enhance market access for investors, and provide listed companies with continued support beyond the listing stage. Our role is to contribute to a more efficient and liquid market while supporting ADX’s ongoing efforts to advance Abu Dhabi’s capital market ecosystem.”

Amr El Shamy, Head of Electronic Trading and Execution Services at EFG Hermes, added: “These services require strong trading systems, disciplined risk management, and the ability to provide consistent buy and sell orders during market hours. Our electronic trading platform has been developed to support efficient execution on ADX and to help improve the trading experience for both institutional and individual investors.”

Raymond Wasef, Head of Market Making and Liquidity Provision at EFG Hermes, said: “Good liquidity benefits everyone in the market. It helps listed companies keep their shares trading actively after they list, and it gives investors confidence that they can buy or sell when they need to. On ADX, our role is simply to be a consistent presence on both sides of the market, so that trading stays steady and investors always have someone to trade with.”

The launch of EFG Hermes UAE’s market making and liquidity provision services on ADX forms part of the firm’s broader strategy to support the growth and development of capital markets across the region. Through its brokerage platform, market access, research capabilities, and execution services, EFG Hermes UAE continues to play an active role in connecting companies with investors and supporting more efficient capital markets.