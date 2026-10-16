Muslim Council of Elders participates in G20 Interfaith Forum in US

UTAH, US, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the G20 Interfaith Forum 2026, hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah, from October 15 to 17 under the theme, “Resilient Hope, Shared Future.”

The forum brings together a distinguished group of religious leaders, government representatives, civil society actors, and policymakers from around the world. The Council’s participation comes as part of its ongoing efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue and to advance the values of coexistence, human fraternity, and peace.

During the opening session of the forum, His Eminence Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, member of the Muslim Council of Elders and Spiritual Leader of Muslims in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, emphasized that the escalation of wars, conflicts, and threats facing humanity has made dialogue among religions and civilisations, as well as cooperation among religious leaders and international institutions, an urgent necessity for addressing global challenges. He also stressed the importance of solidarity and collective action in building a more secure, stable, and peaceful future.

For his part, Mohamed Bahr, Head of Strategic Planning at the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighted the Council’s efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation among faiths and cultures during his participation in the session titled “Religious Organisations and Furtherance of the Common Good: African, Middle Eastern, and Eurasian Perspectives,” held at the Utah State Capitol. He reviewed the Council’s initiatives, beginning with the Document on Human Fraternity, which was co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, and extending to its work on climate action and the ethics of artificial intelligence. He further underscored the importance of translating shared principles and declarations into sustainable partnerships and practical initiatives, while strengthening cooperation among governments, religious institutions, and civil society to serve communities, empower youth, and reinforce the values of coexistence and peace.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Muslim Council of Elders also participated in a meeting of the Global Multifaith Advisory Council, which discussed priorities related to the G20 Summits of 2026 and 2027, as well as ways to strengthen interfaith dialogue and enhance the role of faith leaders in promoting peace, coexistence, and human rights, and in contributing to the ethical guidance of global policymaking. Participants emphasised the importance of unifying the efforts of religious leaders and strengthening their presence in international forums to help address global challenges.

The forum is being held in conjunction with the United States’ presidency of the G20 and ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to take place in Miami this December. Discussions will focus on a range of pressing global issues, including economic growth, energy security, artificial intelligence, the Sustainable Development Goals, combating human trafficking, mental health, education, freedom of religion or belief, and the role of religious institutions in addressing humanitarian challenges.