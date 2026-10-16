China, Dubai deepen trade, investment cooperation through Zhejiang partnership

SHENZHEN, China, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Chen Jianzhong, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial Committee (CCPIT Zhejiang) and the China Chamber of International Commerce Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce (CCOIC Zhejiang), said China and Dubai enjoy a solid foundation for economic and trade cooperation, noting that China is Dubai's largest trading partner.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen, he said bilateral cooperation has moved beyond conventional trade in goods into a new stage of development centred on industrial co-construction, capital connectivity and innovation incubation.

He said Zhejiang, a leading province in China's open economy, boasts prominent strengths in the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, new energy vehicles and cross-border logistics. Its industrial structure aligns closely with Dubai's development strategy, creating strong complementarities between the two sides.

He explained that Dubai serves as a strategic hub for Zhejiang enterprises to enter the Middle East and reach markets across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Many Zhejiang companies are establishing a presence in Dubai and strengthening cooperation, creating significant opportunities in trade, investment and other areas, he added.

He noted that Dubai Chambers is an important partner of CCPIT Zhejiang, stressing that the two sides will work together to strengthen cooperation between their business communities and expand two-way trade and investment.

He described the Dubai Business Forum – China as a high-level platform for cooperation, creating opportunities for dialogue between governments, chambers of commerce, business institutions and leading enterprises on cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, new finance, new energy vehicles and cross-border supply chains.

The forum, he said, helps Chinese enterprises, including those from Zhejiang, gain a better understanding of Dubai's policy incentives and industrial priorities while removing information barriers.

He added that the forum combines macro-level discussions with the practical implementation of specific projects through business matchmaking, compliance advisory services and market-entry guidance, translating consensus into tangible opportunities for project matching and capital cooperation.

He explained that the forum also delivers mutual empowerment by helping Chinese enterprises better understand Dubai while showcasing China's industrial innovation strengths to local institutions and capital in Dubai, promoting industrial alignment and mutually beneficial development.

He affirmed that CCPIT Zhejiang would use the forum as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with Dubai Chambers and help more Zhejiang enterprises expand internationally.

On the characteristics that make Dubai attractive to Chinese companies, he highlighted its advantageous geographical location, world-class infrastructure and well-established logistics network, describing the emirate as a key gateway linking Asia, Africa and Europe and a springboard for Chinese enterprises seeking to expand into wider regional markets.

These advantages, he said, make Dubai an ideal location for Zhejiang companies operating in cross-border e-commerce, advanced manufacturing and logistics to establish their regional headquarters.

He also pointed to Dubai's forward-looking, open policy environment, noting that the emirate continues to improve its business environment and introduce initiatives to attract global capital and technology innovators.

This creates significant opportunities for Zhejiang's technology enterprises in artificial intelligence, robotics and the low-altitude economy, while substantially lowering barriers to localisation, he said.

He further highlighted Dubai's vibrant industrial ecosystem, abundant capital opportunities and mature business environment, noting that Chinese enterprises can identify business opportunities and industrial partners in the emirate, while China's technology and emerging industries can attract interest from Dubai investors, unlocking considerable potential for two-way investment and cooperation.

He said CCPIT Zhejiang would further leverage its role in connecting government and enterprises, linking domestic and international markets, and facilitating supply and demand.

Drawing on the "Zhejiang Goes Global" service system, the committee will provide Zhejiang enterprises seeking to expand into Dubai with comprehensive services, including policy interpretation, commercial certification, compliance guidance and commercial mediation, to support their international development.