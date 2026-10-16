ALGATEC debuts battery technology at WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- At this year’s WETEX in Dubai, ALGATEC is presenting a groundbreaking battery technology – unveiling it to the public for the very first time worldwide.

With an energy density of up to 1,000 Wh/kg, the newly developed technology sets new standards for the global energy transition. It offers an extremely powerful and cost-effective alternative to conventional systems and is manufactured entirely without lithium or rare earth elements. In doing so, ALGATEC addresses the industry’s key challenges, such as unpredictable supply chains, rising raw material prices and the global energy crisis.

“We have developed a battery technology that will permanently change the market,” says Rainer Ruschke, CEO of ALGATEC. “Our solution proves that extremely high storage performance and maximum cost efficiency are possible without having to rely on scarce raw materials.”

To enable large-scale industrial series production of the new technology, ALGATEC is already planning to build its own Giga Factory. This lays the foundation for the company to reliably meet the growing international demand for sustainable storage solutions.

The world premiere will take place directly at the ALGATEC booth. Trade visitors, partners and members of the media are invited to experience the technology up close on site and discuss potential applications for their own projects.