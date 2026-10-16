UAE's Persium wins London Business School MENA Startup Competition 2026

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) - Persium, a UAE-based environmental technology startup which provides advanced air quality, noise, and environmental sensors, data and solutions, has won the London Business School (LBS) MENA Startup Competition 2026, held in Dubai on 14 October.

Supported by London Business School’s Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), the competition attracted nearly 100 applications from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Ten finalists advanced to the grand finale to pitch their ventures for a share of the USD 45,000 non-dilutive prize pool.

Persium took first place for its innovative solutions and market potential. SDM, which builds artificial intelligence that helps health practitioners across the Kingdom find chronic disease early, secured second place, while Frank AI, which has developed an Agent Operating System for independent real-estate professionals across the GCC, came third.

The finalists represented a diverse range of sectors, including AI and Enterprise Software, Healthtech, AgriTech and Biotech, EdTech, ClimateTech, FinTech, PropTech, and HRTech and Workforce Solutions.

The pitches were evaluated by a panel of judges comprising Karim Hasab El-Nabi, Founder of MARIHUB; Jane Khedair, Executive Director of IEPC; Pier Armando Vender, Principal at Iliad Partners; and Umer Saleem, Board Director and Chief Transformation Officer at Maven Investment Partners. The judges assessed each venture on its business potential, early traction, founding team, problem-solution fit and potential to benefit from the LBS network.

The event also featured keynote addresses by H.E. Dr. Mubarak Hamad Marzouq Al Ameri, Chairman of Marzouk Global & Crystal Group Holdings, and Renate Verheul, Managing Director at Accenture Middle East.

Two fireside chats explored entrepreneurship, investment and the opportunities and challenges facing startups across the region. The first brought together Luisa Alemany, Academic Director of IEPC at London Business School, and Rana Abdel Latif, Partner at Speedinvest MENA. The second featured Jane Khedair, Executive Director of IEPC, alongside Swavy co-founders Tarek Abboud and Jacques, who shared their perspectives on building and growing a startup.

Jane Khedair, Executive Director of IEPC at London Business School, said: “Congratulations to Persium and all the finalists of the LBS MENA Startup Competition 2026. The quality and diversity of the ventures presented this year reflect the remarkable entrepreneurial talent across the MENA region and the ambition of founders working to solve important challenges through innovation.

“The competition is about more than recognising promising businesses. It is about connecting founders with the investors, mentors and wider networks that can help them grow. Through IEPC’s support and the strength of the LBS community, we aim to unlock the region’s entrepreneurial potential and create opportunities for these ventures to thrive.”

Alex Yousefian CEO of the winning startup Persium, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won today. The LBS team has put together an incredible event, and this competition has been a fantastic opportunity. The quality of startups competing was exceptionally high, which makes this recognition even more meaningful. We are immensely grateful to have been selected and thank the LBS team for making this such a valuable experience.”

Connecting founders with the LBS network

Ahead of the finale, all 20 startups selected for the semi-final stage received mentoring from LBS alumni and experienced volunteers to strengthen their pitches and prepare for the competition.

The 2026 competition was organised by Ihab Tabbara and Dr Nasir Khan, Co-Presidents of the LBS Entrepreneurship Club, MENA, together with student organising team members Karim Hasab El-Nabi and Nouf F. Alyousef. It was supported by LBS alumni, the School’s student community and strategic partners, including MARIHUB.

The competition reflects London Business School’s commitment to supporting early-stage entrepreneurs through its global network of alumni, faculty, investors and experienced business leaders.