African investors see Sharjah as promising gateway for growth, economic partnerships

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- African investors and entrepreneurs have highlighted Sharjah's growing potential as a gateway for business expansion and stronger economic partnerships with African markets, citing its attractive investment environment, advanced infrastructure and logistics capabilities, particularly in trade, manufacturing, real estate and export-related services.

These opportunities come amid rapidly expanding trade relations between the UAE and Africa. Non-oil trade between the two sides reached approximately US$158 billion in 2025, rising 41.6 percent year-on-year, while Africa's share of the UAE's total non-oil trade increased to 15.5 percent, reflecting stronger economic ties and growing opportunities for cooperation.

Speaking during the Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 (SIF 2026), the investors said the emirate offers advantages that enable businesses to expand their operations and access regional and international markets. They also emphasised the importance of strengthening connections between business communities and raising awareness of opportunities across manufacturing, trade and investment.

Lloyd Kashaya, Founding Executive Director of Tamara Holdings, said trade relations between Sharjah and African markets offer opportunities for expansion across several sectors, particularly the automotive industry, including vehicles and spare parts, as well as manufacturing and exports.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging Sharjah's logistics infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods and develop supply routes.

Kashaya pointed to the potential role of Khorfakkan Port in strengthening trade with African markets, particularly in the automotive, spare parts and consumer goods sectors, noting that the port has the capabilities to expand its presence within regional and international trade networks.

"It is going to be a permanent destination now," Kashaya said. "That will develop more trade between Sharjah and Africa, in used and new cars, spare parts and consumables."

In a related development, Gulftainer, the operator of Khorfakkan Container Terminal, announced a US$2 billion global investment strategy aimed at strengthening its operational capabilities and developing its logistics networks to meet evolving trade requirements and support market expansion.

Kashaya added that Sharjah's manufacturing sector offers opportunities for cooperation with African markets, particularly in the production of cosmetics, perfumes and soaps that can be exported from the UAE to meet importers' needs and provide African businesses with more sourcing options.

"Instead of going to China, Korea or Taiwan, they now have the option of UAE-made cosmetics for Africa," he said.

He stressed the importance of increasing engagement with African investors and familiarising them with company formation procedures and opportunities for expanding business activities in Sharjah.

He also highlighted the need for advisory services covering business management and compliance with regulatory and commercial requirements to help companies assess market-entry opportunities and make informed investment decisions.

For her part, Haja Tony Diop, a Senegalese entrepreneur based in the UAE, expressed interest in the investment opportunities she discovered during her first visit to Sharjah and participation in the forum.

She said she looked forward to exploring new areas of cooperation connecting the UAE and Senegal and supporting access to African markets.

"I was particularly inspired by the opportunities in real estate, including the potential to invest in land in accordance with the applicable regulations," Diop said.

Her interest comes amid strong growth in Sharjah's real estate sector. Real estate transactions involving foreign investors reached approximately AED23.2 billion during the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 62.2 percent compared with the same period of the previous year, with investors representing 121 nationalities, reflecting the expanding international investor base in the emirate's property market.

Diop also praised the participation of Emirati investors in the forum, which provided opportunities for direct engagement, knowledge exchange and insights into market trends. She emphasised the importance of such meetings in building professional relationships and exploring potential partnerships.

The growing opportunities for investment cooperation coincide with expanding trade relations between the UAE and Senegal. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached approximately US$1.3 billion in 2025, up 24.5 percent year-on-year, before exceeding US$751 million in the first half of 2026, an increase of 31 percent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Diop said the natural environment and green spaces she observed while travelling from Dubai to Sharjah left a positive impression, alongside the investment opportunities she discovered.

"I look forward to coming back to Sharjah to explore more investment opportunities and strengthen business connections between the UAE and Senegal, as well as other African markets," she said.

Meanwhile, Simba M, an investor from Zimbabwe, said African markets offer considerable opportunities to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Sharjah, calling for greater engagement with investors and businesses across the continent and increased awareness of the emirate's competitive advantages.

The growth in UAE-Zimbabwe trade highlights the potential for further cooperation, with bilateral trade increasing from approximately US$2 billion in 2023 to US$5 billion in 2025, reflecting expanding commercial activity and opportunities to build stronger partnerships between business communities.

Simba noted that Africa comprises large and diverse markets and that strengthening Sharjah's presence among African investors requires highlighting opportunities across its economic sectors and developing communication channels with companies and entrepreneurs seeking to explore new markets.

"Africa is a huge market that is waiting. If Sharjah targets it more, I think it would see a lot more interest coming in," he said.

He added that African investors continue to seek destinations offering clear opportunities for growth and expansion, stressing that promoting Sharjah's investment advantages and strengthening ties with African business communities would help attract greater interest in the emirate and open new avenues for trade and investment cooperation.