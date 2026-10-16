Nahr AlHayat Fund launches World Heart Day campaign in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Nahr AlHayat Fund, an Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) initiative dedicated to children’s healthcare , has announced a World Heart Day campaign under the slogan : “1,000 Hearts.. Millions of Dreams.”. This campaign takes place from October 16 - 18 at The Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Since its very first launch in 2023, the fund’s humanitarian work has extended to reach 10 countries : UAE, Tajikistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Jordan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, India and Comoros, where it has been covering the surgical costs and providing comprehensive healthcare. Nahr AlHayat Fund has transformed lives of more than 4,500 needy children in these countries, through performing 600 heart surgeries.

The campaign’s target is to cover the cost of heart surgery for 400 children in the UAE and abroad, at a total cost of AED 6 million.

Nahr AlHayat Fund has called for contributors and donors to help achieve its goals of giving children with health problems glimmers of hope to recover and enjoy life without suffering from heart diseases.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, mentioned that the UAE continues to strengthen its vital role in supporting global efforts to treat childhood heart disease. These efforts include organizing medical camps for early diagnosis and exchanging medical expertise, reflecting the country’s longstanding commitment to children’s healthcare and well-being.

He added that Nahr AlHayat Fund is one of the Emirates Red Crescent’s distinctive healthcare initiatives for children. It embodies the organization’s continuous commitment and strategic priorities in supporting healthcare , humanitarian and treatment programs to improve children’s quality of life and change their futures for the better, enabling them to help build their countries’ futures. This work draws on the UAE’s humanitarian legacy of caring for children and developing their abilities.

He noted that the organization continues to pursue strategic partnerships with healthcare institutions specializing in treating childhood heart disease, both within the UAE and abroad. It also continues to develop health programs and provide care in accordance with the highest international standards, helping achieve the fund’s humanitarian goals of saving thousands of ill children and giving them a brand new life.

The Secretary-General praised the strong support that philanthropists, donors and community members have placed for the Nahr AlHayat Fund’s success since its launch in 2023, the thing which enhances the positive impact on children with medical conditions and their families. He expressed hope that this generosity would reach more needy children.