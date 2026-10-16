UAE Federal Public Prosecution participates in 18th GCC Attorneys General Meeting

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Federal Public Prosecution participated in the 18th Meeting of GCC Attorneys General, held in Bahrain on Thursday, with a delegation led by Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General.

The delegation included prosecutors and officials from the Attorney-General's Office.

The meeting discussed strengthening cooperation and integration among GCC public prosecution authorities and enhancing judicial efficiency in line with legislative and technological developments. Participants also reviewed innovative practices adopted by prosecution authorities across the GCC.

The UAE Federal Public Prosecution presented its experience with the "Safe Community" application, highlighting its role in promoting community engagement and supporting public safety and stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Haitham Ali Al Shouka Al Hammadi, Senior Advocate General at the Fujairah Public Prosecution, was honoured as a recipient of the Hamed Al Othman Award for Public Prosecution Members.