Gulf, European security inseparable; strategic partnership demands mutual commitments: FNC Speaker

BRUSSELS, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that Gulf and European security can no longer be treated as separate issues, stressing that the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union must be founded on clear, reciprocal commitments, regular consultation and long-term cooperation capable of withstanding crises.

He emphasised that each side's security and legitimate interests must be reflected in the other's positions and policies.

Ghobash made the remarks at 2nd Meeting of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils of the GCC Member States with the European Parliament, held on Friday at the European Parliament's headquarters in Brussels, with the participation of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Opening his address, Ghobash thanked Metsola for her warm welcome and commended the European Parliament and the GCC General Secretariat for organising the meeting.

He praised Metsola's condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the UAE and her expression of solidarity during a telephone call with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying her position demonstrated respect for the UAE's sovereignty and security and reflected the true meaning of partnership when a partner's security is tested.

Ghobash reaffirmed the UAE's commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthening its close relations with Europe on the basis of mutual interests, security and development.

He called for an institutionalised framework for GCC-European parliamentary dialogue, including permanent consultation channels between parliamentary committees on security, energy, the economy, technology and climate, to help develop tangible legislation and policies benefiting citizens on both sides.

He also welcomed the European Parliament's move towards developing a European strategy to counter the infiltration of extremist Islamist networks, particularly those linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, describing it as an initiative aimed at protecting societies and institutions and safeguarding security, coexistence and stability.

Ghobash said the meeting built on agreements reached in Abu Dhabi in June 2025 to strengthen the GCC-EU strategic partnership and hold annual meetings. Regional and international developments, he added, required both sides to move beyond questioning the partnership's importance and define the reciprocal obligations it entails.

He stressed that Gulf security lies at the heart of the strategic partnership with Europe, citing the condemnation issued by GCC and EU foreign ministers on 5th March 2026 of Iranian attacks against GCC states, which they described as a threat to regional and international security.

Ghobash said GCC states had made clear, both before and during the crisis, that they would not allow their territories to be used as launching points for attacks against Iran. Nevertheless, they had faced direct Iranian attacks and assaults by Iran-backed armed groups targeting their territories and facilities and terrorising civilians.

He said the attacks had extended to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, raising concerns beyond national borders for nuclear, environmental and human security.

He reiterated the UAE's solidarity with Saudi Arabia, other GCC states and Jordan, and condemned recent Houthi attacks targeting King Khalid Airport and Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia, describing them as an escalation that violated international laws and norms.

Addressing regional security threats, Ghobash called for an end to the support, arming and financing of armed groups, rejecting the use of ideological or political justifications to undermine state sovereignty or threaten public security.

He reaffirmed the UAE's desire for stable relations with Iran based on good neighbourliness, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

Any serious diplomatic initiative, he said, must address the causes of the attacks, while diplomatic settlements must be underpinned by clear, verifiable Iranian commitments to prevent their recurrence, regardless of their form or source.

Ghobash also stressed that Gulf states must be essential partners in any understandings affecting their security, as the parties directly concerned and best placed to identify their security requirements, ensuring that such arrangements are realistic and sustainable.

He acknowledged Europe's strategic relationship with the United States and the priorities arising from international crises, while stressing that Europe's direct interests in the Gulf made continued GCC-European cooperation necessary in its own right, irrespective of convergence or differences in transatlantic positions.

Ghobash said recent developments had demonstrated that Gulf and European security could no longer be treated as separate issues, explaining that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz or threat to Bab Al Mandab Strait would have repercussions extending beyond the region to energy markets, trade and supply chains across Europe and the wider world.

He highlighted the Gulf states' continuing contributions to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, including humanitarian assistance and facilitating prisoner exchanges, saying these efforts offered scope for broader consultation on crises affecting the security and interests of both regions.

He urged the European Parliament to help foster a comprehensive understanding of the GCC-EU partnership through dialogue with EU institutions and member-state governments, encompassing economic, security, political and other areas of cooperation.

The UAE, he said, is prepared to engage with European priorities with the same seriousness it expects Europe to demonstrate towards those of the Gulf states.

Noting that the meeting preceded the second GCC-EU Summit, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, Ghobash expressed hope that parliamentary dialogue would contribute to the summit's work and support the implementation of agreements reached by leaders.

He concluded by thanking Metsola for her hospitality and reaffirming the importance of continued parliamentary dialogue and coordination to advance the GCC-EU strategic partnership and promote security, stability and development regionally and internationally.

For her part, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the EU-GCC strategic partnership and expanding parliamentary, security and economic cooperation to promote regional and international stability, trade, investment and closer ties between their peoples.

In her opening address, she recalled that the parliamentary dialogue began in Abu Dhabi in June 2025 at the invitation of the UAE and FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash.

Welcoming participants, including members of the European Parliament responsible for relations with the Arabian Peninsula and foreign affairs, Metsola stressed the importance of sustained dialogue and engagement.

She expressed solidarity with those affected by the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and strongly condemned the incident on behalf of the European Parliament, saying her thoughts were with the victims, their families and others affected.

Metsola said growing international and regional uncertainty demanded stronger cooperation and closer connections between peoples. She cited the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine and what she described as continuing attacks by Iran and its proxies in the Gulf, causing casualties, damage to critical infrastructure and wider security repercussions.

She stressed the growing importance of diplomacy, recognising the role of GCC states and the GCC Secretary-General in supporting peace efforts, dialogue and mediation aimed at global stability.

Parliamentarians, she said, have an important responsibility to support these efforts by keeping channels of dialogue open. She referred to the European Parliament's response to developments in the Middle East and its efforts concerning the inclusion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the EU list of terrorist organisations.

On maritime security, Metsola highlighted continued European support for protecting trade routes through Operations ASPIDES and ATALANTA, calling for stronger cooperation to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, protect people and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of economies.

Turning to economic relations, she urged the GCC and EU to move beyond a focus on stability towards greater growth and prosperity through a strategic partnership that supports businesses, opens new markets and strengthens trade and investment.

She noted that bilateral trade in services had more than doubled over the past decade, demonstrating the potential for deeper economic relations, and called for a new trade agreement to advance cooperation.

Metsola also advocated expanding cooperation in education, scientific research, culture, technology and energy, alongside stronger energy connectivity, infrastructure development and coordination on digital transformation to improve shared resilience.

She emphasised the importance of continued dialogue on human rights and joint efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, saying the strategic partnership could bring the two regions closer and deliver tangible benefits to their peoples.

Metsola identified visa-free travel arrangements as an important priority for Gulf citizens and said the meeting offers an opportunity to translate shared ambitions into practical measures and advance the partnership.

She concluded by urging both sides to build on the current momentum, deepen parliamentary cooperation in the months and years ahead, and strengthen people-to-people ties in pursuit of stability, growth and shared prosperity.