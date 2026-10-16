Dubai Military Pensions Fund launches 2026–2028 Strategic Plan

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Military Pensions Fund (DMPF) has announced its 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, setting its direction for the next phase under its vision of “leading the way in delivering an innovative and sustainable pension system”, while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

According to its new strategy, the Fund’s mission is “to provide outstanding pension services that support a dignified life for local military personnel through smart solutions and sustainable investment, within an agile institutional environment that advances the Government of Dubai’s aspirations for leadership and excellence.”

Major General Yousuf Abdulmalik Ahli, DMPF’s CEO, said: “The 2028 strategy puts beneficiaries first, harnessing smart solutions and data to improve services and future readiness.”

He highlighted an integrated approach combining financial sustainability, operational efficiency, legislative development and workforce capabilities.

Najla Mohammed Al Abdouli, Director of the Insurance Benefits Division, emphasised service quality and beneficiaries’ rights.

She said: “The DMPF would simplify procedures and customer journeys, use digital solutions to accelerate services, and strengthen social insurance awareness and stakeholder engagement.”

Underpinned by transparency, sustainability, fairness, institutional efficiency, continuous innovation and partnership, the plan prioritises digital transformation, systems integration, data management, legislative and investment development, and the preparation of future leaders.