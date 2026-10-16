World Police Summit Dialogue addresses AI, illicit finance

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Police Summit (WPS) held its preparatory Dialogue session today at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, bringing together global representatives, including ambassadors, consuls and senior law enforcement officials.

The session comes one month before the Summit, which takes place from 16 to 18 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and is organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE. The summit will bring together police chiefs, policymakers, international organisations, security experts and technology providers from around the world.

The session brought diplomatic representatives, ambassadors, Consuls General, Consuls and consular representatives from Albania, Belarus, China, the Czech Republic, El Salvador, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Sweden and Tajikistan also attended, alongside senior law enforcement representatives from the United States and the United Kingdom and senior UAE officials together with technology leaders to examine how AI and intelligence-led approaches can keep pace with increasingly digital and sophisticated crime.

Titled “Technology and Intelligence in Modern Policing: AI, Innovation and Anti-Money Laundering”, the Dialogue explored how AI and emerging technologies are changing the way police investigate crime and make decisions in real time. Speakers also looked at the role of technology and intelligence in detecting financial crime and disrupting illicit financial networks, and at the partnerships needed to turn innovation into stronger policing.

The speakers were Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Secretary-General of the World Police Summit, and Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight. They were joined by Russel Hammad, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Technologies.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Secretary-General of the World Police Summit, Deputy Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensics and Criminology for Administrative Affairs and Secretary-General of the World Police Summit: “Seeing so many nations represented here today is an early sign of what November will bring. More than 90 countries will come together in Dubai, and not only commissioners and chiefs of police. 220+ leaders from law enforcement, the private sector and academia will share one platform. 150 exhibitors will showcase the newest technology and that displays the public-private partnership in practice, and it is how we move faster on the challenges policing faces today.”

Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer, Presight: “Financial crime moves across borders, systems and institutions, so the response must be equally connected and intelligence-led. At Presight, we apply AI and agentic capabilities to turn complex data into trusted, actionable intelligence, helping law enforcement identify patterns earlier, coordinate decisions and disrupt illicit networks at scale. We look forward to showcasing our applied intelligence systems at the World Police Summit.”

Russel Hammad, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Technologies: “Holistic security resilience that leverages AI must rest on interoperability between command and the patrol officer, in a harmonious loop. Digital crime always has a physical footprint, and the lone field operative, at the last mile of a distant road, is often the one who resolves a global anti-money laundering (AML) or related investigation. Digital and physical security are no longer separate disciplines. They are the same attack surface.”

Afroz Abbo, Project Director, World Police Summit: “This year we are introducing an International Organisations Pavilion on the exhibition floor, led by GCCPOL, bringing together around 14 organisations (ASEANAPOL, CARICOM, GCC-Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs, CARICC). Exhibitors from the private sector, startups and academia have told us they want to connect with government entities, and the pavilion makes that easier by putting them in one place. Through the WPS app, launching soon, visitors will be able to pre-schedule meetings, and have a productive three day experience.”

The Dialogue marked the countdown to the fifth edition of WPS, which takes place from 16 to 18 November 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”. In 2025, the Summit welcomed 922+ global leaders, officials and experts from more than 110 countries.