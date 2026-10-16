Rubu’ Qarn develops youth skills through adventure in Oman

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In a strategic move to develop the skills of future generations and strengthen their ability to overcome future challenges, Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, both affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, launched the International Adventure and Challenge Programme in Jebel Akhdar, Sultanate of Oman, from 12 to 18 October 2026.

The programme brought together 28 male and female members from both institutions for an exceptional outdoor learning experience under the Life Skills Track. It provided an open environment for learning and exploration, enabling participants to move beyond theoretical knowledge and engage in practical activities.

Designed to foster leadership and initiative, the program helps participants build genuine confidence while raising awareness about environmental sustainability. Through a blend of physical activities, experiential learning, and teamwork, it equips them with sharp strategic skills and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure.

The programme offers a comprehensive experience featuring a distinctive range of physical and intellectual challenges undertaken by two groups: one comprising Sharjah Youth members and the other consisting of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah members.

Each group includes 14 participants aged between 13 and 18.

Each challenge focuses on a different developmental aspect, helping participants understand their roles and team dynamics while developing their ability to build effective teams and carry out specific tasks.

These activities also contribute to strengthening communication, cooperation and conflict management skills, while teaching participants effective ways to resolve disagreements and overcome challenges.

At the beginning of the programme, participants were introduced to safety and security standards for outdoor activities, reaffirming their commitment to a safe, educational and environmentally friendly adventure.

Jebel Akhdar serves as a key setting for the experience, hosting environmental awareness sessions that allow participants to explore the characteristics and components of the mountain environment.

These sessions connect theoretical knowledge with practical field experiences, deepening participants’ understanding of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Participants undertake an outdoor programme that involves navigating designated routes and checkpoints using maps, GPS devices and wireless communication equipment.

These activities enhance exploration, navigation and coordination skills among team members while developing their ability to adapt to changing conditions in the field.

The programme also includes cooking lessons designed to develop essential survival and adaptation skills, enabling participants to cope with different environments and respond effectively to everyday situations.

The learning experience extends beyond the physical challenges, with the programme incorporating daily discussion sessions to review activities, evaluate performance and exchange experiences among participants.

These sessions encourage participants to reflect on lessons learned and explore ways to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills in their daily lives.

The activities also strengthen participants’ confidence in their abilities while recognising individual efforts and celebrating collective achievements.

The programme reflects the commitment of Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah to using adventure as a learning tool and challenges as opportunities to develop essential skills and well-rounded leadership personalities.

It also seeks to instil deeply rooted values, enhance participants’ readiness to face life’s challenges with awareness and responsibility, and contribute to nurturing generations capable of actively shaping the future.