Abdulsalam Al Shehhi joins FNC as Ras Al Khaimah representative

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Committee, stated that membership of the Federal National Council (FNC) is a national duty and responsibility aimed at representing all citizens of the UAE, rather than solely the emirate represented by the member.

His remarks came following the announcement of a federal decree replacing an elected FNC member representing Ras Al Khaimah, with the new member to serve the remainder of his predecessor's term.

Al Owais expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support for the UAE's parliamentary development and his commitment to strengthening and empowering the FNC as a body that supports, advises and guides the government.

He also highlighted His Highness' commitment to ensuring that the Council becomes more capable, effective and responsive to national issues and citizens' concerns, while consolidating the values of genuine participation and the established principles of Shura.

Al Owais explained that if the seat of any of the FNC's 20 elected members becomes vacant at least three months before the end of the Council's term, it is filled by the candidate who received the highest number of votes on the reserve list for the respective emirate.

If the departing member is a man, the male candidate with the highest number of votes is selected, while if the departing member is a woman, the female candidate with the highest number of votes is selected.

He said the procedure is governed by Article 67 of the Executive Instructions for the Federal National Council Elections, which stipulates that when an elected member's seat becomes vacant at least three months before the end of the Council's term, the candidate with the highest number of votes on the relevant emirate's reserve list takes the seat and completes the remainder of the predecessor's term. Membership is formalised upon the issuance of a federal decree admitting the replacement member to the FNC.

Al Owais added, "I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to Abdulsalam Abdulla Alshehhi on joining the Federal National Council as an elected member representing Ras Al Khaimah, succeeding the late Saeed Rashed Alaabdi.

"We remember with deep appreciation and gratitude his dedication and devotion to serving our beloved nation and advancing the interests of its citizens. May Almighty God grant him His boundless mercy and reward him for his dedication and service to our nation, and grant the new member success in fulfilling his responsibilities and duties as a member of the Council."