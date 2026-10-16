SCI spends AED177.7 million on monthly aid programmes

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has spent more than AED177.7 million on monthly assistance programmes for low-income citizens and residents from 2014 to the end of 2025, according to Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October, Sheikh Saqr reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting people in need and helping underprivileged families achieve self-sufficiency in the UAE and beyond.

He said the association’s programmes support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the first goal of eradicating poverty. Its approach aims to move beyond temporary financial assistance and empower families to become self-reliant and secure a better future for their children.

The monthly assistance programmes support widows, divorced women, senior citizens and people unable to work, helping thousands of families maintain stability and live with dignity.

Sheikh Saqr said the association had spent more than AED216 million on nutritious food for vulnerable communities abroad. This funding supported the distribution of more than 12.3 million food baskets across several Asian and African countries.

Healthcare initiatives have also benefited more than 66,000 patients worldwide through medical campaigns and projects designed to alleviate the suffering of people living in poverty.

He added that charitable work in the UAE had evolved into an integrated system rooted in the values of generosity and solidarity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and carried forward by the country’s leadership.

Sheikh Saqr said the association aimed to empower people, not merely provide assistance, making charitable work a pathway from hardship to dignity and independence.