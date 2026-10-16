DCD showcases initiatives to empower People of Determination at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) will participate as a strategic partner in AccessAbilities Expo 2026, taking place from 19th to 21st October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Department will showcase its efforts to empower People of Determination, promote equal opportunities and expand partnerships that support their participation across all areas of life.

DCD’s participation coincides with the Year of the Family 2026, reflecting the connection between empowering People of Determination and supporting the stability and quality of life of their families. Accessible, inclusive environments and services help make daily life easier, support independence and create greater opportunities for participation in family and community life.

The DCD stand will showcase initiatives under the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, including the “Damj” Award, which will expand its second cycle in 2027 to include organisations across the UAE, and the Disability Friendly Cities & Communities Framework, which supports the development of accessible, easy-to-use environments and services.

Talal Fares, Acting Executive Director of the Social Inclusion Sector at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said, “At DCD, we are working to establish an integrated ecosystem that empowers People of Determination, responds to their needs and aspirations, and connects policies and services with opportunities for participation at every stage of life. The Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination has laid the foundations for collaboration between government entities and the private and third sectors. We continue to build on these foundations to develop inclusive environments, embed equal opportunities and deliver a lasting impact that People of Determination and their families can experience in their everyday lives.”

He added, “Our participation in AccessAbilities Expo aims to expand partnerships that support this direction through the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion – Damj, which encourages entities to embed inclusion in their institutional policies and practices and will extend its second cycle to all emirates, as well as the Disability Friendly Cities & Communities Framework, which connects urban planning with social needs. Through these efforts, we seek to broaden implementation so that accessibility and participation become integral to the way places and services are designed and delivered.”

Visitors to the DCD stand will learn about the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, launched in 2020, which comprises 24 initiatives implemented by 14 government entities in partnership with the private and third sectors.

The stand will also highlight the role of the Quality-of-Life Survey in understanding the needs and aspirations of People of Determination and their families. It will demonstrate how these efforts work together to inform policies and services, encourage inclusive practices and develop environments that support independence and community participation.

DCD will highlight the first cycle of the “Damj” Award, which attracted more than 370 submissions and recognised ten winning organisations. As the second cycle expands to include all emirates, the Department will hold information sessions throughout the three days of the Expo to introduce organisations to participation opportunities, answer their questions and explore collaboration and sponsorship opportunities.

The Department will also showcase the Disability Inclusive Cities Framework, which it developed to support the design of connected environments and services that meet the needs of People of Determination. The Framework facilitates access to facilities, information and services, supporting independence and participation in everyday life.

Under an agreement with Aldar Properties, DCD is working to implement the Framework on Yas Island as a first step. During the Expo, the Department will explore collaboration opportunities with government and private-sector entities and developers to expand its implementation and exchange expertise in building more inclusive communities.