EU plans to lift 15 million people out of risk of poverty, social exclusion by 2030

BRUSSELS, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission Executive-Vice President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness, Roxana Mînzatu, stated that too many people across Europe are still unable to afford a home, heating, food, healthcare or education.

‘’Currently, one in five Europeans is at risk of poverty and social exclusion, among them 19.3 million children, while more than 1.4 million people are homeless or do not have secure housing,’’ said Mînzatu in a statement to mark the the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on October 17. The 2026 Theme: "Safe Homes for All," emphasises adequate housing as a foundation for security, dignity, and active participation in society.

‘’This is unacceptable and we all have a duty to act against poverty and exclusion. Earlier this year, we adopted the first ever EU Anti-Poverty Strategy, to accelerate progress towards the EU target laid out in the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan of reducing the number of people at risk of poverty and social exclusion by at least 15 million by 2030 and helping eradicate it by 2050,’’ she added.

The European Council, she revealed, is expected to soon approve the Commission's proposal for a recommendation on fighting housing exclusion, the first EU legal act on homelessness and a decisive step in helping people face one of the harshest forms of poverty.