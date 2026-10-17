Hurricane Trudy hits category 3 off Mexico’s coast

MIAMI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hurricane Trudy intensified into a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast early on Friday, reaching Category 3 status.

The weather system is generating maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) while travelling northwest at 6 mph (9 kmph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It was situated around 260 miles (420 kilometers) south-west of Acapulco and 365 miles (590 kilometers) south-south-east of Manzanillo.

Trudy is expected to strengthen over the next few days, with its eye forecast to approach the coast of south-western and west-central Mexico on Saturday.

To the north-west, hurricane Simon recorded winds of 45 mph (75 kmph) and is predicted to weaken to a remnant low shortly.