EU chemicals trade surplus at €257 billion in 2025: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, the EU imported €348 billion worth of chemicals and related products and exported €605 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of €257 billion.

Since 2015, both imports (+€145 billion) and exports (+€273 billion) have increased by an average of 6% per year.

In terms of sold production, the EU produced €836 billion worth of chemicals and related products in 2025. Since 2015, when it produced €680 billion worth of these products, production has increased by an average of 2% per year.

Figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that the EU exports of chemicals and related products to non-EU countries reached a new high in 2025, rising 7% compared with 2024 (€563 billion). Imports also increased 7%, from €324 billion in 2024 to €348 billion in 2025.

Among EU countries, the top 5 exporters to countries outside the EU were Germany (€130 billion), Ireland (€115 billion), Belgium (€60 billion), Italy (€56 billion) and France (€54 billion).

The main extra-EU destinations were the United States (€206 billion), Switzerland (€76 billion), the United Kingdom (€48 billion), China (€32 billion) and Türkiye (€17 billion).

Regarding imports of chemicals and related products, Germany was the largest importer from non-EU countries in 2025 (€58 billion), ahead of Italy (€48 billion), Belgium (€46 billion), the Netherlands (€44 billion) and Slovenia (€30 billion).