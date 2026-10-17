Canada’s Carney makes final appeal against Alberta separation ahead of referendum

EDMONTON, Alberta, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a final appeal to voters considering a path toward independence in his home province of Alberta on Friday, warning that a referendum is a dangerous gamble at a time of growing threats to Canada’s sovereignty.

Carney warned that the referendum comes at the “worst possible time” and urged Albertans not to take the outcome for granted.

“Don’t let anyone tell you this is already decided. Turnout will determine the outcome,” Carney told a pro-Canada rally in Edmonton, where he grew up. “A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that will lead to years of deep uncertainty and lost opportunities for Albertans and Canadians,” he said.

Monday’s vote is not a direct referendum on independence. Alberta, home to most of Canada’s proven oil reserves — the fourth largest in the world — will decide whether to remain a province or instruct the government to begin the legal process toward a future referendum on separation.

Carney’s closing appeal came after two days of campaigning against separation in the province.