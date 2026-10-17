US measles cases top 4,400 since start of year

WASHINGTON, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 4,410 measles cases nationwide as of 15th October, an increase of 330 from its last update a week ago, as an outbreak of the highly contagious disease continues, Reuters reported.
Measles-related hospitalisations have reached 451 this year, the CDC said.
Children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 were the largest group affected by the disease at 1,856, or 42 percent of cases, followed by adults aged 20 and older at 1,787 cases, or 41 percent, CDC data showed.
Pennsylvania has reported 1,260 measles cases this year as of 16th October, with 238 disease-related hospitalisations, according to state health department data. It has also reported five measles-related deaths.