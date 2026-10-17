US measles cases top 4,400 since start of year

WASHINGTON, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 4,410 measles ​cases nationwide as of 15th October, an increase ‌of 330 from its last update a week ago, as an outbreak of the highly contagious disease continues, Reuters reported.

Measles-related hospitalisations have reached 451 this year, the CDC said.

Children ​and teenagers aged 5 to 19 were the largest group affected by the disease at 1,856, or ​42 percent of cases, followed by adults aged ​20 and older at 1,787 cases, or 41 percent, CDC data showed.

Pennsylvania has reported 1,260 measles cases this year as of 16th October, with 238 disease-related hospitalisations, according to state health ​department data. It has also reported five measles-related deaths.