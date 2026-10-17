GCAA: Seasonal weather conditions may affect flight operations due to reduced visibility

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has advised that this time of year is characterised by changing weather conditions and reduced horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE. These conditions may affect some flight operations and result in limited delays, depending on prevailing weather conditions and operational safety requirements.

Such impacts are part of the operational challenges associated with these weather conditions. Airlines and airport operators implement the necessary measures in accordance with established operational procedures and aviation safety requirements.

Any updates affecting flight schedules are communicated by the relevant airlines and airports through their official channels.