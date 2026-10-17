Fifteen sailors represent Team Abu Dhabi at Mussanah Race Week in Oman

MUSCAT, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi's Modern Sailing Team, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, will compete against more than 100 sailors from seven countries at the 15th Mussanah Race Week in Oman, with racing set to begin on Sunday.

Organised by Oman Sail at Barceló Mussanah Resort, the event features competitors from the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia and India.

Team Abu Dhabi has entered a 15-member squad competing in the Optimist and ILCA classes, reflecting the team's ambition to maintain a strong competitive presence and build on its positive performances in international competitions.

The Optimist team comprises Hazza Ibrahim Sultan, Nouh Nawab Nouh Ahmed, Ali Ibrahim Sultan, Ali Saeed Al Remeithi, Theyab Fahad Al Mheiri and Rashed Mohammed Al Neyadi.

In the ILCA classes, Team Abu Dhabi will be represented by Toprak Caglayan, Hamza Ismail Al Ali, Abdelrahman Abdalla Albahri, Mohamed Abdulkareem Alhammadi, Rashed Sultan Aldhaheri, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan, Jasim Mohamed Jasim, Simeon Hristov and Abdulla Mohammed Alneyadi, competing in the ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 categories.

Official racing will take place from 18th to 21st October, with up to four races scheduled daily. Final standings will be determined by cumulative results, followed by a prize-giving ceremony.

First held in 2011, Mussanah Race Week marks its 15th anniversary this year.