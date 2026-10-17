UAE continues to support global financial stability, international cooperation: CBUAE Governor

BANGKOK, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the UAE’s Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the country's banking sector maintains strong financial indicators and high levels of liquidity and capital, reinforcing its resilience and role as a pillar of regional financial stability.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Bangkok, Balama reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting global financial stability through flexible monetary and prudential policies capable of adapting to changing conditions while safeguarding the strength of its domestic financial system.

He said priorities include strengthening regulatory and supervisory frameworks to help banks withstand market volatility and absorb shocks, improving asset and risk management, enhancing competitiveness and supporting productive and sustainable financing of the real economy.

Balama said the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a leading global financial centre, supported by an advanced banking and financial sector that adopts international best practices in supervision, governance and risk management.

The CBUAE Governor added that accelerating digital transformation and financial innovation through modern financial technologies and digital infrastructure development remains a key priority, alongside protecting the financial system against cyber and technological risks.

Innovation, cooperation and cross-border partnerships are essential to building a resilient and inclusive future economy, he said, stressing the need to ensure that digital transformation remains responsible, secure and sustainable.

Balama said the UAE's participation in the annual meetings reflected the leadership's forward-looking vision and the country's growing role in shaping global financial and economic dialogue.

He added that the annual meetings provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with central banks and international financial institutions, exchange expertise and coordinate policies to address cross-border economic challenges and support sustainable global growth.

The Governor also stressed the importance of closer policy coordination with international partners and active participation in multilateral discussions and initiatives to address cross-border challenges and crises effectively and sustain global economic growth.