Ministry of Interior participates in international road safety meeting in Paris

PARIS, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI), represented by the Federal Traffic Council, participated in the 42nd meeting of the International Road Safety Data and Analysis Group (IRTAD), held in Paris from 14th to 16th October 2026, bringing together international experts in road safety and data analysis.

The Ministry’s delegation was headed by Brigadier Juma Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and included Eng. Abdullah Ghaleb Al Falasi of Dubai Police; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Amna Mohammed Al Saadi, a faculty member at the Police College and an observer member of IRTAD; Dr. Engineer Sumaya Al Neyadi of the Integrated Transport Centre; and First Lieutenant Fatima Al Hammadi.

Dr. Al Neyadi presented a paper titled “The Intelligent Traffic Safety Management System,” outlining the role of artificial intelligence in advancing traffic safety, enhancing data analysis capabilities, predicting traffic risks, and developing smart solutions to reduce road accidents.

The Ministry’s participation reflects its commitment to stepping up international cooperation, exchanging expertise and best practices in traffic safety, and benefiting from modern experiences and technologies to improve road safety.