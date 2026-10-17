Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Dinas Health Clinic in Philippines

MINDANAO, Philippines, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated the Dinas Health Clinic in the Dinas area on the Philippine island of Mindanao.

The clinic was renovated with support from the “Alam wa Amal” programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV, which is affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International (SCI).

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International, said the charitable projects in Mindanao extend the organisation’s humanitarian efforts and reflect the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to help those in need in impoverished communities and improve their living conditions.

Sheikh Saqr expressed his appreciation for the longstanding and effective partnership between Sharjah Charity International (SCI) and the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), which has delivered impactful charitable projects over the years across impoverished communities in various countries, benefiting thousands of people.

These projects cover housing, healthcare, vocational development, Arabic language education, and memorisation of the Holy Quran.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council toured the health clinic, reviewing its various rooms designed to meet the diverse medical needs of local residents. The clinic includes consultation rooms for a general practitioner and a dentist, as well as facilities for maternal and newborn care and emergency services, a pharmacy, and a modern laboratory.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was briefed on the modern medical equipment and devices to provide the best possible healthcare for local residents. These include an advanced diagnostic unit equipped with modern imaging technology, such as X-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as specialised equipment for maternal and newborn care, including an examination bed, a suction device, and a precision infant weighing scale.

The clinic is also equipped with general diagnostic and treatment devices, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine and vital signs monitors.

It is also equipped with various emergency devices to handle urgent cases, as well as operational equipment that supports medical procedures, facilitates the smooth admission and discharge of patients, and enables the provision of comprehensive healthcare services.

At the end of the visit, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah exchanged commemorative gifts with senior officials from the Dinas area and posed for group photographs with the clinic’s administrative and medical teams.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied at the inauguration by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and a number of officials.