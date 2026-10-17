DBWC explores UAE-China economic cooperation, strategic partnerships

DUBAI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) hosted a high-level business roundtable in Shenzhen as part of the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised by Dubai Chambers. The session brought together 30 senior Emirati and Chinese businesswomen to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise and explore new opportunities for trade, investment and strategic partnerships.

Chaired by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Founder and President of DBWC, the roundtable welcomed members of the Council’s Board, Emirati businesswomen participating in the Dubai delegation, and Chinese business leaders representing diverse industries and business portfolios. The discussion provided a platform for direct engagement between both business communities, with a focus on building commercially meaningful and sustainable relationships.

Dr. Al Gurg said, “Over the past two decades, our focus at the DBWC has been on building capabilities, creating access to knowledge and strengthening the networks that enable women to succeed in an increasingly competitive business environment. Through our programmes and partnerships, we have worked to ensure that businesswomen are equipped not only to respond to change, but to recognise and pursue the opportunities it creates.”

She added, “Our engagement with Chinese businesswomen is a natural extension of this commitment. The UAE and China share strong economic ties, and we see considerable potential to translate these relationships into meaningful opportunities for trade, investment, knowledge exchange and long-term business collaboration.”

The roundtable also highlighted Dubai’s position as a leading global business and investment hub, supported by its advanced infrastructure, competitive business environment and connectivity to international markets. Discussions explored opportunities for Emirati and Chinese businesswomen to exchange market knowledge, expand their professional networks and identify areas of mutual commercial interest.

The participation of Emirati businesswomen from diverse sectors further reflected their growing contribution to the UAE economy and their role in building internationally connected businesses.

The Shenzhen roundtable builds on DBWC’s longstanding commitment to connecting businesswomen with the knowledge, networks and opportunities needed to remain competitive, while advancing stronger commercial relationships between the UAE and China.

By bringing together established business leaders and entrepreneurs from both markets, the Council continues to translate its strategic partnerships into practical opportunities for business growth, international cooperation and long-term economic engagement.

Since its establishment in 2002, DBWC has played an active role in developing Dubai’s businesswomen ecosystem, investing in skills development, professional upskilling, mentorship and strategic partnerships that respond to the evolving needs of the business community.

Through programmes and initiatives aligned with the UAE’s national priorities, the Council continues to equip businesswomen, founders and entrepreneurs with the knowledge, practical tools and best practices needed to grow their businesses, adapt to the future of work and access new professional opportunities, including pathways for women returning to the workforce.