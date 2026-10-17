CBUAE, Monetary Authority of Singapore discuss cooperation in digital payments, green finance

BANGKOK, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) held a bilateral meeting with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to discuss ways to further develop cooperation between the two authorities, on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok.

Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability; Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision; and Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Head of International and Domestic Affairs, met with Leong Sing Chiong, Deputy Managing Director (Markets and Development) of MAS, and several senior officials.

The two sides discussed opportunities to work together on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), cross-border trade and settlements, and cross-border payments using QR codes, as well as green finance and the management of climate-related financial risks.

The meeting builds on the existing memorandum of understanding signed between the two authorities in 2009.

Al Qamzi said, “Our partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore spans more than 17 years, and we are now looking to broaden it to new areas, particularly cross-border payment and settlement solutions. This will help facilitate trade and investment flows between our two countries and deliver benefits to businesses and individuals alike. We believe that closer knowledge exchange between our institutions will help us keep pace with the rapid transformation of the global financial sector.”