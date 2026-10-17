Emirates Red Crescent participates in 5th Al Dhafra Dates Festival

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is participating in the 5th Al Dhafra Dates Festival 2026, being held in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, from 16th to 25th October under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Represented by its Al Dhafra Centre, the ERC has set up a pavilion showcasing its humanitarian and development projects in the UAE and abroad, alongside community activities, awareness workshops and interactive competitions.

The pavilion also provides visitors with opportunities to support charitable initiatives through direct donation platforms.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the organisation's participation reflects its commitment to community engagement and raising awareness of its humanitarian efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable people.

He encouraged visitors to explore the ERC's projects and support its charitable and seasonal programmes, highlighting the role of donors and volunteers in sustaining humanitarian work.