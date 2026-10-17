Burjeel Holdings showcases intelligent healthcare ecosystem at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings will showcase its mission-ready, intelligent healthcare ecosystem at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, highlighting solutions spanning emergency preparedness, medical training, frontline response, hospital infrastructure, pharmaceutical manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Participating as an Associate Partner under the theme "A System for Every Second", the Group will demonstrate how these services can operate as a coordinated healthcare system.

The showcase will feature Prometheus' defence medical training, Response Plus Medical's (RPM) emergency services and DOCKTOUR's deployable hospitals, alongside BEACON's coordinated emergency care network.

Burjeel Medical City will highlight its specialist care capabilities, while LIFEPharma will focus on pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply-chain resilience. AiMed Solutions will present its "Healthcare in a Box" model for developing and operating healthcare facilities.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “To meet future healthcare needs, we must move from responding to challenges to anticipating them. The real opportunity lies in building systems that can identify risks earlier, enable faster decisions, and deliver the right care at the right time.”

He said the Group's participation reflected its vision to develop intelligent, resilient and scalable healthcare systems capable of addressing increasingly complex healthcare needs.