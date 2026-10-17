Noura Al Kaabi participates in panel discussion at Forbes 30/50 5-year anniversary summit on women’s role in leadership across borders, generations

NEW YORK, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in a panel discussion alongside Hillary Clinton, former United States Secretary of State, at the Forbes 30/50 Summit 5-year anniversary, in a session entitled "Across Borders and Generations: Women Defining Global Leadership".

The session discussed the growing role of women in global leadership and the importance of promoting dialogue and building bridges across cultures and generations.

During the discussion, Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s commitment to promoting dialogue, mutual understanding and international cooperation. She emphasised the importance of building trust and maintaining open channels of communication, particularly amid global changes and challenges, noting that sustained engagement and meaningful partnerships are essential to addressing shared challenges.

Al Kaabi also addressed the importance of credible information and responsible communication in an increasingly interconnected world. She emphasised the need to strengthen public trust and raise awareness of how to navigate rapid changes in the digital landscape, particularly amid the growing influence of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

On the subject of women's leadership, Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and enabling their meaningful participation in decision-making across various sectors. She underscored the importance of education, access to opportunities and institutional support in preparing future generations of women leaders.

She also emphasised the pivotal role of women in fostering cooperation, narrowing differences, building bridges across cultures and generations, and contributing to a more inclusive and collaborative future.