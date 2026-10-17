Hamdan bin Mohammed announces SWS Board Technology as winner of Dubai-it Award for projects in field of Economy

DUBAI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, recognised SWS Board Technology as the winner of the Dubai-it Award in the field of Economy.

The project was recognised for successfully developing one of the world’s largest manufacturing operations for snow and water sports boards, leveraging its expertise in composite materials to build an advanced industrial ecosystem in Dubai serving global markets.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Who would have imagined that one of the world’s largest snowboard manufacturing operations would emerge from a city that was once desert? The Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Economy goes to SWS Board Technology.”

He added, “Rainier Nouhra started SWS in Dubai. Today, it produces half of the world’s kiteboards and wakeboards and one-third of its snowboards, with a capacity exceeding 450,000 boards a year. Its products reach global markets, with more than 6 million boards sold. It has earned the trust of leading snow and water sports brands. Its Dubai-made boards have reached the world’s biggest competitions, including the Winter Olympic Games.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan concluded, “This is Dubai-it, seeing opportunity where others least expect it, and turning it into extraordinary achievement, with excellence in record time. Congratulations to the SWS Board Technology team.”

SWS Board Technology manufactures nearly half of the world’s kiteboards and wakeboards, as well as approximately one-third of the world’s snowboards, with an annual capacity exceeding 450,000 boards and its entire output exported to international markets.

Rainier Nouhra combined his passion with his expertise in engineering and composite manufacturing to build a global manufacturing business from Dubai. He invested in developing his teams and strengthening their technical capabilities, using research and development to enhance product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

Drawing on Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and logistics networks, he expanded exports to markets worldwide and built long-term partnerships with leading snow and water sports brands.

The company has successfully built an integrated industrial chain covering every stage of production, from research, development, and engineering, through manufacturing and quality control, to global distribution, solidifying its status as the primary partner for leading global brands in snow and water sports.

Beyond expanding its production capabilities, the project has pioneered advanced board-manufacturing technologies and developed fully recyclable board programmes capable of reusing around 95 percent of a board’s materials to produce new ones, driving resource efficiency and advancing circular economy principles.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated, “Our leadership has taught us that ambition goes beyond geography and convention. Presenting the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the field of Economy to SWS Board Technology recognises that approach. In a field where the region had little presence, the project grew from Dubai to become one of the world’s largest, competing at the highest standards of quality and earning the trust of leading global brands.”

He added, “The Dubai-it Award was launched to show the world Dubai’s philosophy of work, embodied in projects and achievements across every sector. What once seemed impossible is now a reality we live and take pride in, here in Dubai, made possible by bold ambition, speed in execution, and excellence in delivery.”

The project exemplifies the Dubai-it economic philosophy by translating technical expertise into large-scale industrial capability, capitalising on Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, strategic location, and global connectivity to establish a world-class manufacturing sector.

SWS Board Technology’s victory underscores how Dubai provides a fertile environment for ambitious ventures to innovate, scale, and access international markets, demonstrating that advanced manufacturing remains a key driver in boosting the emirate's economic competitiveness as a global hub for business, industry, and innovation.