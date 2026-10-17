Dubai Culture opens registration for ISEA2026 Dubai

DUBAI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has opened registration for the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), taking place from 6th to 15th November 2026 under the theme "ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity".

Set to be the symposium’s largest edition to date, the event will bring together artists, researchers, and innovators from around the world to explore the intersection of art, science, and technology and exchange perspectives on the future of contemporary creative practice.

The event supports Dubai Culture’s efforts to advance the digital arts ecosystem, deliver on its Digital Arts Roadmap objectives, and empower local talent. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, rooted in Emirati heritage.

The symposium combines an in-person Artistic Programme across Dubai with an Online Academic Programme accessible from anywhere in the world. The Online Academic Programme will feature Special Track panels and workshops from 6th to 9th November, followed by the main academic conference sessions from 10th to 14th November 2026.

Registration for the artistic programme across Dubai is free, while access to the online academic programme requires a paid ticket. All participants must register and will receive a personal QR code for their exclusive use at artistic programme venues.

Access details for the Online Academic Programme will be sent to the email address used to book. Students receive a 50 percent discount when booking with a valid university email address. To register, visit isea2026.eventshub.ai.

Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA2026, highlighted the symposium’s role in connecting artistic and academic communities and enriching dialogue on the future of digital and emerging arts.

She said, “ISEA2026 Dubai offers audiences the opportunity to discover innovative artistic experiences that demonstrate the creative possibilities of technology and engage with new perspectives from artists and researchers around the world. Opening registration invites local talent to learn from these experiences, refine their skills, and expand their professional networks, strengthening their capacity to experiment and innovate.

"The symposium also reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to creating an environment that encourages research and collaboration and supports the sustainable growth of digital and emerging arts.”

Al Blooshi added that hosting the international symposium reflects Dubai’s global leadership in embracing innovative artistic experiences and its ability to attract creative practitioners, researchers and specialists from diverse cultures.

The programme will feature over 100 artworks and 145 academic papers, more than 50 artist talks and panel discussions, and over 10 workshops, over 45 Special Track workshops, panels and presentations, seven Eco Lab workshops and more than 20 institutional presentations within the Online Academic Programme.

Exhibitions, live and audio-visual performances, installations, interactive and immersive experiences will take place across Dubai, inviting audiences to engage with works that explore the relationship between people, place and technology.

ISEA is one of the world’s leading platforms exploring the relationship between art, science and technology. Its 31st edition will examine four core themes: Charting Constellations, Celestial Dialogues, Eco-Tech Futures and Starlinked Worlds.

Charting Constellations focuses on place, digital geographies, identity and community. Celestial Dialogues explores cultural exchange, storytelling and collaboration. Eco-Tech Futures examines environmental responsibility and sustainable technology, while Starlinked Worlds considers the relationship between technology and human experience, including ethical, philosophical and speculative futures.