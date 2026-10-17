UAE Pavilion’s heritage exhibits highlight richness of Emirati culture at El Jadida Horse Show

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion at the 17th El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco continues to attract visitors with a diverse collection of heritage exhibits reflecting the richness and authenticity of Emirati culture. The displays offer insights into the UAE’s social and cultural traditions, featuring traditional crafts, clothing and handmade items passed down through generations.

Presented by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the pavilion features objects once used in everyday life alongside items still associated with social occasions. Together, they offer a glimpse into traditional Emirati lifestyles, highlighting the craftsmanship, distinctive designs and close connection between these objects and the local environment.

Traditional Emirati attire takes center stage, with a collection of garments reflecting the diversity of clothing worn in everyday life and on special occasions. Men's attire includes the kandura, ghutra, bisht and zaboun, while women's garments feature the Emirati thawb, distinguished by its luxurious fabrics and intricate embroidery, and the Suwai'iya Umm Al Khudood, a ceremonial cloak adorned with delicate patterns and gold embroidery. A selection of traditional jewellery completes the display, highlighting the elegance of Emirati dress and the craftsmanship and intricate detailing of traditional goldsmithing.

The pavilion also highlights traditional Emirati craftsmanship through displays of Al Sadu weaving and spinning, featuring textiles adorned with patterns inspired by the local environment. Other exhibits include the Emirati khanjar, a distinctive element of traditional men's attire, and the Quraishi dallah, an Emirati coffee pot symbolizing generosity and hospitality. A collection of traditional perfumes offers a glimpse into the longstanding customs and fragrances associated with Emirati culture.

The importance of purebred Arabian horses in Emirati heritage is highlighted through the UAE Arabian Horse Studbook, which documents the country's efforts to preserve Arabian horse bloodlines. The display is complemented by specialized publications, photographs and audiovisual materials exploring Emirati heritage, horses and equestrian traditions. A separate collection of photographs documents the historical relations and longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and Morocco.

The exhibits form part of the UAE Pavilion's programme at the El Jadida Horse Show, which runs until 18 October. Alongside its displays, the programme features traditional folk-art performances and cultural and artistic activities that celebrate Emirati heritage and equestrian traditions, while strengthening cultural exchange and the enduring ties between the UAE and Morocco.