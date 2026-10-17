Türkiye exported over $10 bn in defence, aerospace products in 2025: President Erdogan

ISTANBUL, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye exported more than $10 billion in defence and aerospace products to 180 countries and regions in 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Last year, we exported over $10 billion worth of defence and aerospace products to 180 different countries and regions," Erdogan said at the Türkiye Innovation Week 2026 event in Istanbul.

He highlighted Türkiye's efforts to expand its research capabilities, support technology startups and accelerate higher-value production.

"Through our national technology initiative, we have built an immense research and development and innovation infrastructure that only a handful of countries in the world possess," he said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan said Türkiye aimed to foster 100,000 technology startups by 2030, with a combined valuation of $100 billion.

He said the terminal buildings at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport were being transformed into the world's largest technology and entrepreneurship center under the Terminal Istanbul brand.

"For Türkiye, investing in advanced technology is more than a choice; it is a necessity. We must also accelerate the transition to high value-added production," he said.