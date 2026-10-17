RAK On Wheels 2026 features drift show, car and bike groups gatherings, stunt bike show

RASAL KHAIMAH,17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Cars and Motorcycles Exhibition, “RAK On Wheels 2026,” has kicked off, organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre and sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

RAK On Wheels is a specialised automotive lifestyle event dedicated to cars and motorcycles, bringing together leading companies, specialized stores, automotive enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals under one roof.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, in the presence of Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Chamber; Salem Al Maftoul, Member of the Federal National Council; and Arefa Al Falahi, a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

The exhibition will continue until tomorrow, Sunday, with the participation of exhibitors and companies from the United Arab Emirates, other Gulf countries, and Jordan.

The Chamber’s Chairman and Director General toured the exhibition pavilions, viewing the cars and motorcycles on display and exploring the products, equipment, and accessories offered by participating entities.

Mohammed Al Nuaimi emphasised that the exhibition reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting events that connect the business community with public interests, while creating opportunities for companies to promote their products and expand their partnerships.

He noted that the diversity of local and Gulf participation strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a destination for specialized exhibitions. He also highlighted that members of the public and motorsports enthusiasts can look forward to new activities and exciting displays.

Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi explained that the exhibition’s diverse activities—from modified car displays to engine power competitions and remote-controlled car events—offer visitors an interactive experience that combines knowledge and entertainment.

The event, he said, also provides young people with opportunities to pursue their hobbies and develop their skills in an organised and safe environment. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting events that encourage innovation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and enable specialized businesses to reach a wider audience.

The event features three days of drift show, car and bike groups gatherings, stunt bike show, side wheelie (shell) show, live car painting, dyno competition and hammer challenge.