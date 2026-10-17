Annual inflation up to 3.8% in euro area in September

BRUSSELS, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The euro area annual inflation rate was 3.8% in September 2026, up from 3.2% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 2.2%. European Union annual inflation was 3.8% in September 2026, up from 3.2% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 2.6%, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Sweden (1.0%), Hungary and Denmark (both 2.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (6.5%), Lithuania (6.1%) and Bulgaria (5.6%). Compared with August 2026, annual inflation fell in one Member State, remained stable in three and rose in twenty-three.

In September 2026, energy (+1.71 percentage points, pp), services (+1.52 percentage points, pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.29 percentage points, pp) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.25 percentage points, pp) contributed positively to the annual euro area inflation rate.