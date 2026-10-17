Najah 2026 to have its largest footprint to date as it expands to Al Ain for first

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Najah, the Middle East’s premier higher education fair, is set to open its 20th edition in Abu Dhabi, marking a major milestone in a journey spanning two decades. This year, Najah will have its largest footprint to date as it expands to Al Ain for the first time; a step that reflects its established position as the UAE’s leading higher education event for the past 20 years.

The milestone comes at an important time for higher education in the UAE. The sector is growing rapidly, but it is also being reshaped by advances in technology and changing labour-market needs.

With demand rising and study choices becoming broader and more varied, Najah 2026 gives students, parents, teachers and counsellors direct access to university admissions teams, scholarship opportunities, academic programme information and practical guidance on studying in the UAE and abroad.

With the strategic support of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Najah 2026 series begins with Najah Abu Dhabi from 18–21 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, followed by Najah Dubai from 25–27 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The inaugural Najah Al Ain will take place on 2 & 3 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

As Najah marks two decades, this year’s event will bring together more than 100 universities from over 20 countries, giving students the opportunity to speak directly with admissions representatives and explore undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, scholarships and international study pathways.

Najah Abu Dhabi has also been extended to four days in 2026, with a series of enhancements designed specifically to make access easier for school groups and enhance their experience throughout the visit.

Dima Al Sadi, Portfolio Manager, Najah Expo, said: “The 20th edition of Najah is an important milestone for us as organisers, but the real significance lies in what those 20 years have meant. Over the years, the event has been a platform for thousands of conversations that have helped students and families make more informed decisions about their future.”

She added: “We are seeing a fundamental shift in higher education, and the choices facing students are becoming more complex by the day. Selecting an institution is only part of the decision. Students are also weighing the skills that will prepare them for the future, emerging career opportunities and the global pathways their qualifications can open up. Najah gives them a unique setting to engage directly with leading experts and international education institutions, and to gain the clarity they need to make choices that best suit their educational journey.”

The inaugural Najah Al Ain will take place on 2 & 3 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, bringing together more than 50 local and international universities. It will give students and parents the opportunity to explore the latest higher education opportunities in the UAE and overseas in person, while accessing trusted guidance on admissions, scholarships and study options.

The event will host higher education institutions from more than 10 countries, including the UAE, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Hungary and Malaysia.

Al Sadi concluded: “Launching Najah Al Ain is a natural next step in Najah’s growth. The city has a strong student and school community, and bringing universities directly to them makes educational opportunities easier to access. We want students to explore their options, speak to the right people and leave with a clearer sense of what comes next.”