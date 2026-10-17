Türkiye pledges inclusive, consensus-driven approach as it prepares to host COP31

NEW YORK, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism and international climate cooperation as it prepares to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya on Nov. 9-20, inluding a leaders’ summit.

Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz outlined the priorities at a special event convened by the president of the UN General Assembly ahead of COP31 titled "A Planet Fit for the Future: Restoring Trust through Climate Action."

"At a time of growing geopolitical uncertainties and increasing climate skepticism, Türkiye has assumed the COP31 presidency with a strong commitment to multilateralism and international climate cooperation," Yildiz said.

According to Anadolu Agency, he stressed that as the international comunity enters the second decade of the Paris Agreement, efforts must increasingly focus on translating existing commitments into practical measures and measurable results.

Türkiye’s ambition was to turn existing climate pledges into "concrete action and tangible outcomes," Yildiz said.

He said preparations for the Antalya conference were being intensified, with Türkiye committed to conducting its presidency in a "transparent, consultative and predictable manner."

"We will facilitate dialog and work towards balanced and consensus-based outcomes. At the end, COP 31 success will ultimately be our collective effort," he added.

The ambassador called on countries to ensure high-level participation in the summit, saying engagement from national leaders would be important in strengthening international cooperation and building momentum for climate action.