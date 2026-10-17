Euro area international trade in goods deficit at €16.1 bn in August

BRUSSELS, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The first estimates of euro area balance showed a €16.1 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in August 2026, compared with a deficit of €1.7 bn in August 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in August 2026 were €227.7 billion, an increase of 9.9% compared with August 2025 (€207.2 bn).

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €243.8 bn, a rise of 16.7% compared with August 2025 (€208.9 bn).

In January to August 2026, the euro area recorded a deficit of €5.4 bn, compared with a surplus of €90.9 bn in January-August 2025.

The euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1 990.8 bn (an increase of 2.1% compared with January-August 2025), and imports rose to €1 996.2 bn (an increase of 7.3% compared with January-August 2025).

Intra-euro area trade rose to €1 857.6 bn in January-August 2026, up by 5.4% compared with January-August 2025.

The EU balance showed a €25.2 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in August 2026, compared with -€7.5 bn in August 2025.

The extra-EU exports of goods in August 2026 were €202.9 billion, up by 9.4% compared with August 2025 (€185.4 bn).

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €228.0 bn, up by 18.2% compared with August 2025 (€192.9 bn).