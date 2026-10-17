Egypt’s PM inaugurates Turathna 2026, tours UAE Pavilion

CAIRO, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s annual Turathna exhibition reflects the political leadership’s strong commitment to traditional crafts and heritage industries, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Saturday.

Madbouly made the remarks while inaugurating the eighth edition of Turathna 2026 on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

The exhibition, organised by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency under the slogan “The Origin of the Story,” runs through October 24.

Madbouly toured the UAE Pavilion, which is represented by the "Saud bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Enterprise Development," for the sixth consecutive year.

The UAE Pavilion received the Egyptian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation with a welcoming artistic performance inspired by authentic Emirati heritage and folk arts, reflecting the deep, brotherly ties that unite the two nations and their peoples.

He said the government was coordinating efforts across state institutions to preserve traditional crafts and develop the sector, citing a handicrafts strategy aimed at making Egypt a leading center for producing and exporting handmade goods.